New Delhi, September 19: A member of the Delhi Minorities Commission has died due to COVID-19, chairman of the panel Zakir Khan said on Saturday.

Aam Aadmi Party leader Dilip Pandey condoled the death of Kawaljeet Singh in a tweet and called him as an old friend. India Reports 93,337 Coronavirus Cases, 1,247 Deaths in Single Day; COVID-19 Tally Crosses 53 Lakh-Mark.

"Singh, around 60 years old, was admitted to Balak Ram hospital over ten days ago after (getting) infected with coronavirus. He died there on Friday," Khan told PTI. Singh became a member of the Delhi Minorities Commission last month.