New Delhi, September 19: Coronavirus cases in India crossed 53 lakh-mark on Saturday after the country reported 93,337 new infections in the past 24 hours. Till now, 53,08,015 people have contracted COVID-19 in India. The country also reported 1,247 deaths since Friday morning, taking the COVID-19 death toll to 85,619. 6,05,65,728 Samples Tested for COVID-19 from Mar 23 to Sept 16, Testing Capacity Enhanced Manifold: Govt.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are currently 10,13,964 active cases, while 42,08,432 have recovered or migrated to another country. Notably, in the past 24 hours, 95,880 recovered from the deadly virus. Till Friday, the country's recovery rate was 78.86 percent. The COVID-19 case fatality rate also dropped to 1.62 percent. COVID-19 Case Count in Pune Rises by 4,093, Death Toll by 85.

Tweet by ANI:

According to the government, a total of 6,24, 54, 254 samples were tested for COVID-19 in India between March 23 and September 18. Union Minister Ashwini Choubey told Parliament on Friday that as on September 14, a total of about 40 lakh people were kept under surveillance. He added that a total of 15,360 COVID treatment facilities with 13,20,881 dedicated isolation beds without oxygen support facilities were created until September 15.

Maharashtra is the worst-hit state of India. On Friday, the state recorded 21,656 new cases, taking COVID-19 tally to 11,67,496. Adding a staggering 440 more fatalities, including 35 old deaths reconciled now, the state's death toll mounted to 31,791. The state on Friday, notched more COVID-19 recoveries compared to new cases. The other worst-affected states of the country are - Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Odisha and Delhi.

