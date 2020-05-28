KBC Junior 2001 Winner To IPS Officer: Dr Ravi Mohan Saini Is Now SP of Porbandar

KBC Junior 2001 Winner Ravi Mohan Saini (Photo Credits: Youtube)

Porbandar, May 28: Kaun Banega Crorepati show has changed many lives since it was launched in 2000. Owing to its success, KBC Junior was introduced in 2001. A 14-year-old boy named Ravi Mohan Saini answered all fifteen questions correctly to win the grand prize amount of 1 crore on the show. Now at the age of 33, Dr Ravi Mohan Saini, an Indian Police Service (IPS), took charge as the Superintendent of Police (SP), Porbandar, on Tuesday.

Saini did his schooling from Naval Public School in Vishakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. After completing his schooling, he did MBBS from Mahatma Gandhi Medical College in Jaipur. As his father was a Navy Officer, Saini was inspired to become a Police officer.

He appeared for UPSC in 2012 and was successful in clearing the Preliminary examination but could not clear the Main exam. He appeared again in 2013 and was selected for Indian Post and telecom, accounts and finance services. In 2014, he appeared for the exam again and qualified for the IPS with an All-India Rank of 461.

Before being transferred to Porbander, he was Deputy Commissioner of Police Zone 1 in Rajkot city. "My role would be the implementation of lockdown in Porbandar in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. Also, law and order situation remains our topmost priority," Saini told The Indian Express.

Kaun Banega Crorepati is set to return this year for Season 12.