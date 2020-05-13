Kaun Banega Crorepati, Ekta Kapoor Shows, Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai; Television Shows Can Commence From June End If Producers Adhere To FWICE Guidelines (View List Below)

Kaun Banega Crorepati, Ekta Kapoor Shows, Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai (Photo Credits: Facebook)

And here is some much-needed respite for everyone working in the television industry - actors and workers. the FWICE (Federation of Western India Cine Employee) has decreed that television producers can begin shooting for their respective projects from June-end onwards, but only if the regulations being set are adhered to, strictly. And shows that have been given the nod for beginning their shoots are Kaun Banega Crorepati, Ekta Kapoor's daily soaps and Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai. Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 Registrations Open on May 9 at 9 PM: Here's How You Can Register for Amitabh Bachchan's Quiz Show.

FWICE president BN Tiwari, in a conversation with IndiaToday, revealed the terms and conditions that the producers must follow on the sets, which have been listed below. CINTAA and FWICE Plan To Resume Shoots From June End (Deets Inside).

Here Are The Proposed Guidelines:

Every set will have an inspector, who will inspect who is wearing a mask and who is not. Until the workers get used to it, the inspector will continue to be there. Sanitizers and masks will also be provided.

As per new rules, makers will have to manage with 50 per cent of the unit. Producers will also have to confirm that the remaining 50 per cent is working in shifts so that no one goes jobless.

People above 50 years of age have been asked to stay at home for the next three months, as they are more prone to Covid-19 than the others.

If a worker dies of the novel coronavirus, the channel and producer will have to pay a compensation of Rs 50 lakh to the worker's family and also should take care of their medical expenses.

For accidental deaths caused on sets, FWICE has kept the minimum compensation amount to Rs 50 lakh. This will boost the confidence of the workers.

An ambulance should always be there on the sets in case of an emergency.

The report also mentioned that the producers will soon sit down for a virtual meeting with the FWICE and CINTAA to solidify and add any other new measures required to create a safe working environment for the actors and workers.