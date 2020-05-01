Kerala Begins Registration Process for Stranded Migrant Labourers

Migrant | (Photo Credits: PTI)

Thiruvananthapuram, May 1: With the Centre taking a considerate stand on operating non-stop trains to carry migrant labourers stuck in various states, which will help them to return to their home states, Kerala on Friday started the registration process for it.

According to the State Labour department there are 20,826 camps across the state where 3,61,190 migrant labourers are presently residing, which are under the control of the respective district administration. First Train Ran Amid Lockdown Today From Telangana's Lingampalli to Jharkhand's Hatia to Bring Back Migrants; Watch Video.

On Friday, the officials reached these camps and started taking all the details of the labourers, which will then be sent to the Centre, so as arrangements are made by the Indian Railways to operate non-stop trains to various parts of the country.

The migrant labourers, presently here are mostly from Bengal, Assam, Odisha, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.