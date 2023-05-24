Thiruvananthapuram, May 24: A couple who got married recently and three children from the woman's first marriage, were found dead at their home near Cherupuzha in Kerala's Kannur on Wednesday. Dubai Fire: Kerala Couple Among Four Indians Out of 16 Dead in Al Ras Apartment Building Blaze.

According to police, prima facie it appears that the couple Shaji and Sreeja had first killed the three children aged between 8 and 12 and then hung themselves. Shaji also was previously married and has a wife and two children. Kerala Shocker: Nursing Student Force-Fed Alcohol, Gangraped by Two Friends in Kozhikode.

A case of unnatural death has been registered and a probe launched. Further details are awaited.

