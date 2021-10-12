Wayanad, October 12: A 38-year-old woman from Wayanad, who is a patient of cardiac-and lung-related diseases, was gangraped by three men who promised her medical and financial assistance. The alleged rape took place at a hotel in Ernakulam district of Kerala. The woman lodged a complaint on October 8 based on which three accused have been arrested. They were identified as 24-year-old Shamshad, 23-year-old Fasal Mehaboob and Saifu Rahman. They allegedly lured the woman with financial help and raped her. Kerala Woman Raped And Assaulted, Locked In Room by Live-In Partner in Kochi; Accused Absconding.

In her complaint, the woman, a mother of two, said that the accused had promised her with financial help for her treatment. According to a report by Times of India, She was made to stay at a hotel in Ernakulam. The men allegedly gave her juice mixed with some drug. When she came under the effect of the drug, the accused allegedly raped her. Kerala Woman Arrested For Raping 9-Year-Old Boy Suffering From Cancer.

The woman lodged a complaint on October 8. On October 9, the police nabbed all three accused. "We arrested the accused on Saturday and the court remanded them," a police official said. They also learned that one of the accused was an office-bearer of a charitable organization called Snehadaanam.

After arresting them, the police took the accused for evidence collection. Subsequently, they were produced before the Bathery court which remanded them in judicial custody. Further investigation was underway.

