Kerala Woman, 62, Discharged From Hospital After Undergoing COVID-19 Treatment For 45 Days

Coronavirus Outbreak | Representational Image| (Photo Credits: IANS)

Pathanamthitta, April 22: A 62-year-old COVID-19 patient from Kerala discharged from a hospital on Wednesday after undergoing treatment for 45 days. The woman belonged to Vadaserikkara village in Kerala’s Pathanamthitta district. She was first diagnosed with the deadly virus on March 9 and was reportedly tested coronavirus positive in the next 19 tests. Coronavirus Age-Wise Mortality Rate: Why Patients Below 40 Years of Age Should Worry Less About COVID-19 Outbreak.

According to a report published in India Today, the woman was admitted to Kozhechery District Hospital along with her daughter. Both mother and daughter came in contact with an NRI family on February 29. The daughter was discharged from the hospital on April 1. As per doctors of the hospital, the woman's recovery from the deadly virus probably took the longest period. The patient had a medical history of high blood pressure and cholesterol level, reported the media house.

Earlier this month, a 93-year old man, India's oldest coronavirus survivor, and his wife were discharged from the government Medical College Hospital in Kottayam district of Kerala. Thomas Abraham and his 88-year old wife Mariyamma were admitted to the hospital on March 9. They were discharged from the hospital, days after recovering from COVID-19.

Kerala has the highest recovery rate of coronavirus cases. In the southern state of India, around 71 percent of patients have recovered from COVID-19 so far. The number of people contracted COVID-19 rose to 427 in Kerala, out of which 307 recovered from the disease.