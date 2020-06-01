KN Lakshmanan, Former Tamil Nadu BJP President, Dies at 92

Former Tamil Nadu BJP President KN Lakshmanan. (Photo Credits: Twitter|@vazhapadi)

Chennai June 1: Veteran BJP leader and its former Tamil Nadu unit president K N Lakshmanan died on Monday in Salem due to age related problems, party sources here said. The 92 year-old former legislator breathed his last at his residence in Sevvaipettai in Salem, around 350 km from here.

He is survived by wife, son and daughter. Lakshmanan had represented the Mylapore constituency here in the state assembly from 2001-06 and had headed the BJP state unit twice.

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan condoled his death, recalling his principled and simple life. DMK president M K Stalin also expressed grief over the death of the veteran leader.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)