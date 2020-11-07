Mumbai, November 7: A street food vendor in Kolhapur district of Maharashtra faced the wrath of anguished locals after a video showed him mixing "toilet water" in pani puri -- a cherished street food cuisine in the state. After the video was circulated online and aired by regional media outlets, the locals in Kolhapur ransacked his cart. Pani Puri Recipe: Ingredients and Step-by-Step Method to Make the Perfect Phuchka or Gol Gappe at Home (Watch Video).

Local media reports suggested that the vendor was significantly popular in the town. His cart was named as "Mumbai ka Special Pani Puri", and used to be put up near Rankala lake. During the evening hours, locals used to queue up at his cart for eating pani puri and other street food dishes.

Video Shows Pani Puri Vendor Mixing 'Toilet Water'

Time and again, health and food safety department officials have warned the people against consuming food that from carts or restaurants which adopt substandard hygiene conditions. Eating food which is stale, or prone to bacterial contamination due to unhygienic conditions, may lead to severe gastrointestinal diseases including diarrhea.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 07, 2020 05:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).