Kolkata, December 22: A major fire erupted at the huts located close to Bengal Chemical Industries, off EM Bypass in northern part of Kolkata on Tuesday. The blaze was controlled in a couple of hours after it broke out. Firefighting operations were monitored by the state government, and no casualties were reported. Gujarat: Fire Breaks Out at Scrap Godown in Valsad's Vapi.

The fire, according to reports, erupted in the evening shortly after sunset. A total of 15 fire engineers were rushed to the site to bring down the flames. The dwellers of huts were evacuated by the rescue personnel.

Traffic Movement Hit

Due to a fire incident near ATI Gate 4, necessary diversions put in place on EM Bypass and on Manicktala Main Road: DCP Traffic Kolkata#WestBengal https://t.co/DrzJta3d6S — ANI (@ANI) December 22, 2020

Fire Doused Off

Kolkata: Fire that broke out at a locality near Bengal Chemicals, at EM Bypass near Ultadanga, has been doused pic.twitter.com/jhR8dNAcVr — ANI (@ANI) December 22, 2020

Members of the State Disaster Management also rushed to the spot, as part of the rescue operation. Due to the outbreak of fire, the traffic movement in the area has been affected. Bengal Fire Minister Sujit Bose was also present at the spot.

The Bypass road is considered as one of the busiest roads in the city and frequented by scores of motorists at each hour. The Traffic Police personnel were attempting to clear the blockage at the road.

