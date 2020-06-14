Kolkata Man Orders Communist Manifesto on Amazon, Receives Bhagvad Gita

Kolkata, June 14: Kolkata man was left surprised when on Saturday he received an abridged version of the Bhagavad Gita from Amazon instead of the Communist Manifesto which he actually ordered. Suthirtho Das placed an order for the Communist Manifesto on Wednesday. Soon after booking the order, he received a confirmation message from the e-commerce giant. Amazon Delivers Condoms, Tambourines & Toothbrushes Instead of Nintendo Switches; Apologises To Buyers.

The order was delivered at around 11 am. According to a report published in India Today, the lady who delivered the order asked Das to reject the parcel as it had a wrong book. However, the man could not cancel the order as he was in office. When he came back, he opened the order. To hos surprise, the package had an "old, brown" Penguin copy of the abridged version of Gita. Man Orders Gold Coins Online From Flipkart, Receives an Empty Box.

Facebook Post of Das:

However, on the invoice of the border, it was mentioned Communist Manifesto. Das shared the details of the order on his Facebook account Das also posted images of the wrong parcel he received from Amazon.

“On Saturday morning, I received a message from Amazon saying that my book is out for delivery and around 2 pm, when I was in my office, I got notified that my order has been delivered. When I came back in the evening, I found out that my "Communist Manifesto' has somehow become an English copy of "Bhagavad Gita." Das wrote on his Facebook. Till now, he has not filed any complaint against Amazon.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 14, 2020 01:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).