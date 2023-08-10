Kolkata, August 10: A sentence of life imprisonment has been recently handed down by a city court to a 33-year-old man from Haridevpur, who was found guilty of subjecting his own mother to rape on two separate occasions four years ago. The man, known to be a severe drug addict, had undergone rehabilitation programs on seven occasions before 2019. According to the Times of India report, the complaint, lodged on May 5, 2019, was presented by the victim, a 65-year-old woman, at the Haridevpur police station in West Bengal's Kolkata.

She detailed her experience of residing alone with her younger son subsequent to her elder son's marriage and relocation to a secondary property. Narrating the horrifying incidents, she disclosed that her son had assaulted her on April 14, a traumatic ordeal that compelled her silence due to apprehensions regarding societal stigma. West Bengal Shocker: Man Rapes Tenant’s Wife While She Was Sleeping in Haridevpur, Arrested.

Tragically, her nightmare persisted as her son subjected her to an even more violent assault on May 5. Subsequently apprehended, the accused spent approximately seven-and-a-half months in custody before the court's decision. The sentencing, which includes a life term and a fine of Rs 50,000, was influenced by a comprehensive array of evidence, encompassing the victim's medical assessment, her testimony, and the statements provided by seven additional witnesses. This group included her elder son, the two tenants situated beneath her residence at the time of the incidents, and two medical practitioners—one who examined her and the other who assessed the accused. Bihar Horrific Gang Rape Case: Minor Tribal Girl, on Way to Wedding, Gang-Raped by 8 in Bihar's Bagaha District.

Similarly, a woman, accompanied by her infant son, was raped in an unreserved coach of Sifhung Express while travelling from Assam's Guwahati to Alipurduar junction station in north Bengal on Saturday, August 5, as disclosed by government railway police (GRP) officials investigating the incident. The alleged perpetrators, Moinul Haque and N Abdul, both Assam residents, were swiftly apprehended by West Bengal GRP and presented before an Alipurduar court the following day.

The victim, from Alipurduar district, reported that the assault occurred after the men boarded the coach at Kokrajhar station. Despite her shock, the woman managed to disembark at Alipurduar junction and seek help from GRP with her child. The accused were detained within two hours of the incident.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 10, 2023 11:49 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).