Mumbai, June 15: The Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd (KRCL) has announced the implementation of its monsoon timetable from June 15 to October 20, 2025, aimed at ensuring passenger safety during the heavy rain season across the region. In an official statement, KRCL urged passengers to verify train schedules before travel through the National Train Enquiry System (NTES) portal or via the Railway helpline number 139. Konkan Railway Plans To Trial Passenger Vehicle Transport on Trains in Line With Ro-Ro Service for Ganapati Festival 2025.

To bolster safety, the railway has undertaken extensive pre-monsoon preparations, including cleaning of catchwater drains and inspection of vulnerable slopes and cuttings. Chairman and Managing Director Santosh Kumar Jha noted that recent geo-safety projects have significantly reduced boulder falls and soil slippages. Mumbai Weather Forecast for June 16: IMD Issues Yellow Alert for Heavy Rain on Monday, Check Details Here.

Konkan Railway Monsoon Timetable 2025: Key Safety and Operational Measures

636 trained personnel deployed for round-the-clock patrolling at vulnerable sites.

Excavator-mounted BRN wagons strategically stationed at Chiplun, Ratnagiri, Kankavali, and Verna for rapid emergency response.

Rail Maintenance Vehicles (RMVs) placed at nine critical points, including Udupi, Karwar, and Chiplun.

Tower Wagons ready at seven locations, including Mangaon and Ratnagiri.

Speed limits reduced to 40 km/h during poor visibility caused by intense rain.

In case of water levels exceeding 100 mm, services will be temporarily suspended and resumed only after safety clearance.

Emergency and Medical Support:

Self-Propelled Accident Relief Medical Vans (ARMVs) equipped with operation theatres stationed at Ratnagiri and Verna.

Accident Relief Train (ART) stationed at Verna, ready for deployment within 15 minutes.

24/7 control rooms operating in Belapur, Ratnagiri, and Madgaon.

Medical teams deployed at six key locations including Madgaon and Karwar.

Upgraded Communication Systems:

Mobile phones, walkie-talkies, and 25-Watt VHF sets issued to key personnel.

Emergency Communication (EMC) sockets installed every 1 km.

Satellite phones added to ARMVs for disaster communication.

Technology-Driven Monitoring:

LED signals installed for improved visibility in low-light.

Self-recording rain gauges active at nine stations to monitor rainfall.

Flood warning systems operational at key bridges, including the Kali and Savitri rivers.

Anemometers installed on major viaducts and bridges to monitor wind speeds, including at the Panval and Sharavati bridges.

KRCL continues to coordinate closely with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) for real-time weather updates and is adjusting sectional train speeds accordingly to maintain safety standards throughout the monsoon period.

