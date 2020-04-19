Kota Students Row: Prashant Kishor, RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav Target Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Over Special Permission To BJP MLA Anil Singh Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar | (Photo Credits: ANI/File)

Patna, April 19: Poll strategist and former Janata Dal (United) leader Prashant Kishor on Saturday targeted his former party boss and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for not doing anything for people stranded in other states due to novel coronavirus lockdown. In a twitter post, the election strategist questioned JDU chief why special permission was given to Bharatiya Janata Party legislator to bring his daughter back from Kota. Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav also questioned CM with same permission letter. Catch all the live news updates related to coronavirus pandemic in India and other parts of the world.

“Nitish Kumar rejected the appeal for help from hundreds of children from Bihar trapped in Kota saying it will be against the dignity of lockdown. Now his government has given special permission to a BJP MLA to bring his son from Kota. Nitish ji, what does your dignity say now?” Kishor tweeted in Hindi. Nitish Kumar, BJP Ally, Slams Yogi Adityanath Government For Sending Buses to Bring Back Stranded Students From Kota; Ashok Gehlot Lauds UP Administration.

Prashant Kishor Tweet:

कोटा में फँसे बिहार के सैकड़ों बच्चों की मदद की अपील को @NitishKumar ने यह कहकर ख़ारिज कर दिया था कि ऐसा करना #lockdown की मर्यादा के ख़िलाफ़ होगा। अब उन्हीं की सरकार ने BJP के एक MLA को कोटा से अपने बेटे को लाने के लिए विशेष अनुमति दी है। नीतीश जी अब आपकी मर्यादा क्या कहती है? pic.twitter.com/mGy9v0MHQS — Prashant Kishor (@PrashantKishor) April 19, 2020

Tejashvi Yadav Tweet:

बिहार CM यूपी CM को कह रहे थे कि उन्हें कोटा में फँसे छात्रों को वापस लाने के लिए बसों को अनुमति नहीं देनी चाहिए थी। दूसरी तरफ़ अपने MLA को गोपनीय तरीक़े से उनके बेटे को वापस लाने की अनुमति दे रहे थे।बिहार में ऐसे अनेकों VIP और अधिकारियों को पास निर्गत किए गए। फँसे बेचारा ग़रीब.. pic.twitter.com/mCNHZpRRVM — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) April 19, 2020

According to the letter, BJP MLA Anil Singh has been given permission to take his vehicle from Nawada to Kota to get back his daughter. As per the purported car pass, it is valid for travel from Nawada to Kota from April 16 to April 25.

Earlier, Nitish Kumar had criticised Uttar Pradesh government's move to bring back students stranded in Rajasthan. "Getting the students back home during the lockdown is injustice towards the labourers. It is also violation of the lockdown," he had said.