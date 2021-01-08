Bengaluru, January 8: A video of a leopard entering the doctors' quarters in Karnataka has gone viral on social media. According to a tweet by ANI, the leopard entered the doctors' quarters at Chamarajanagar Institute of Medical Sciences (CIMS) in Chamarajanagar district on Wednesday. The incident is said to have happened on Wednesday. In the viral video, the leopard is seen entering the doctors’ quarters on the CIMS campus. There is no person seen in the corridor at that time. In the video, the leopard is seen running through a corridor, going to and fro in the corridor. The movement of the leopard were captured on CCTV camera which showed the leopard coming back and looking into a room before exiting the corridor again. Rarely-Seen Black Panther Spotted on Camera Trapping for First Time at M M Hill Wildlife Sanctuary in Karnataka.

The video of the incident was shared by Indian Forest Service officer Parveen Kaswan on Twitter, He captioned the video as, "When a black panther comes for college inspection. Karnataka." He added in a subsequent tweet, "...Black panthers are also normal leopard only. Though melanistic. This could be non-melanistic also. In night." Leopard Population in India Increases by 60% in 4 Years, PM Narendra Modi Congratulates People Working Towards Animal Conservation.

Here's the video:

When a black panther comes for college inspection. Karnataka. @anil_lulla pic.twitter.com/754rGgRBx4 — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) January 7, 2021

According to a report by newskarnataka.com, the Dean and Director of CIMS (affiliated with the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences) Dr G M Sanjeev confirmed the leopard sighting and said that the medical college is near a tiger reserve so leopards are often spotted on campus. Earlier in 2019, a similar video of a leopard trying to sink its teeth into a porcupine in Chamarajanagar had gone viral. It was reported at the Chamarajanagar-Satymangalamroad, which comes under the Biligiriranga Hills Tiger Reserve (BRT).

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 08, 2021 08:35 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).