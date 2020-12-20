A rarely-seen black panther has been spotted at Male Mahadeshwara Wildlife Sanctuary, in Hanur taluk, Chamarajanagar district, Karnataka. In August, a panther was spotted for the first time in the border district at Bailuru, coming under Biligiri Ranganatha Temple (BRT) range, in August. However, it is not known if it is the same pather which was spotted at MM Hills or not. The black panther was caught in the camera trap installed recently at PG Palya wildlife range. During the fourth phase of the tiger census, the Forest department installed CCTV cameras at 30 places. The photo of the black panther has now gone viral on social media platforms. Viral Pics of Rare Black Panther ‘Saya’ Photographer Shaaz Jung Reveals It Took Him 5 Years to Track the Beautiful Animal; Here’s a Look at Photos From Kabini Forest.

The picture of the panther has been captured at three places. The panther is said to be around six to seven years of age. Earlier this year, wildlife photographer Shaaz Jung had clicked stunning pictures of the black panther in the jungles of Kabini. It showed the majestic creature roaming in the wild. Photos of the rare sighting were widely shared on social media platforms.

Black Panther at Karnataka Sanctuary:

In a first, black panther spotted in MM Hills Sanctuary (For global wildlife news, download WildTrails (Android & iOS) https://t.co/vkCSZOH7yA) pic.twitter.com/kKfz99Tue6 — WildTrails - Ultimate Wildlife Holiday Experiences (@_WildTrails) December 20, 2020

Black Panther or Black Leopard is generally found in densely forested areas of south India, mostly in Karnataka. The Melanistic leopards are also known as the ghost of the forest. The most famous wildlife sanctuaries to spot Black Panther in India are Kabini Wildlife Sanctuary of Karnataka, Anshi Dandeli Sanctuary in Karnataka, Nilgiri Biosphere Reserve of Tamil Nadu and Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve of Maharashtra.

