Punjab, August 18: With the surge in the coronavirus cases, the state government decided to impose additional restrictions in Jalandhar, Ludhiana and Patiala from Tuesday till further orders. Hereby, the movement of individuals for non-essential activities will remain prohibited between 9 pm to 5 am, according to the Information and Public Relations Department in Punjab.

There will also be a restriction in the timing till which restaurants, hotels can stay open. According to the new order, restaurants, hotels and other hospitality units to remain open till 8.30 pm. Shops and shopping malls would remain open till 8 pm. Restaurants and hotels situated within shopping malls and liquor vendors would remain open till 8.30 pm. India's COVID-19 Tally Crosses 27 Lakh as Country Reports 55,079 New Cases And 876 Deaths in Past 24 Hours.

Punjab Government Imposes Additional Restrictions in Jalandhar, Ludhiana & Patiala:

Four districts in the state- Ludhiana, Mohali, Jalandhar and Patiala – have witnessed the maximum surge. India reported a spike of 55,079 COVID-19 cases and 876 deaths reported in the past 24 hours. The coronavirus tally in the country increased to 27,02,743 including 6,73,166 active cases on Tuesday.

