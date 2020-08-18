A newly recruited terrorist has been arrested by security forces from Maldera area of Shopian District: Jammu & Kashmir Police.
A new peak of 8.97 lakh #COVID19 tests done in the last 24 hours. Even with such a high level of testing, the positivity has remained low, 8.81% compared to the weekly national average, 8.84%: Ministry of Health.
Focused implementation of Centre-led strategies has ensured prompt identification, timely isolation & effective clinical treatment, leading to reduced Case Fatality Rate. 30 States/UTs performed better than the national average: Ministry of Health.
Focused implementation of Centre-led strategies has ensured prompt identification, timely isolation & effective clinical treatment, leading to reduced Case Fatality Rate. 30 States/UTs performed better than the national average: Ministry of Health
Tamil Nadu: Kanakaraj, a 70-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a 10-year-old girl in Coimbatore.
Tamil Nadu: Kanakaraj, a 70-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a 10-year-old girl in Coimbatore.
New York's Museum of Modern Art will reopen its doors on August 27, the institution announces, following a five-month shut down due to the #coronavirus pandemic.
Mumbai, August 18: Indian classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj died at the age of 90 on Monday. He died of cardiac arrest at his house in New Jersey state of US. In another news, President Donald Trump’s jet was nearly hit by what appeared to be a small drone as it approached an airport near Washington on Sunday night.
President Ram Nath Kovind notified Union Cabinet's decision on Monday to rename the Ministry of Human Resource Development (HRD) as Ministry of Education.
A large group of local residents, headed by Trinamool Congress (TMC) legislator Naresh Bauri, went on a rampage in Visva Bharati University campus in Bolpur in West Bengal's Birbhum district on Monday, protesting against the erection of a boundary wall at the varsity's ground. The agitators demolished two gates of the campus of Visva Bharati University.
