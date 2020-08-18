Mumbai, August 18: Indian classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj died at the age of 90 on Monday. He died of cardiac arrest at his house in New Jersey state of US. In another news, President Donald Trump’s jet was nearly hit by what appeared to be a small drone as it approached an airport near Washington on Sunday night.

President Ram Nath Kovind notified Union Cabinet's decision on Monday to rename the Ministry of Human Resource Development (HRD) as Ministry of Education.

A large group of local residents, headed by Trinamool Congress (TMC) legislator Naresh Bauri, went on a rampage in Visva Bharati University campus in Bolpur in West Bengal's Birbhum district on Monday, protesting against the erection of a boundary wall at the varsity's ground. The agitators demolished two gates of the campus of Visva Bharati University.

