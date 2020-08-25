Mumbai, August 25: The seven-hour long CWC meeting which took place on Monday ended in the evening. It was decided that Sonia Gandhi will continue as Congress president until an AICC session is called within six months. A committee would be formed to help Sonia Gandhi in day-to-day functioning.

In a tragic incident, a five-storey building collapsed in Maharashtra's Raigad district on Monday. According to the latest update, two deaths reported so far, and 18 still feared trapped under the debris.

Months ahead of US Presidential Elections 2020, the Republic Party on Monday nominated Donald Trump for the second term. The World Health Organization on Monday cautioned that using blood plasma from Covid-19 survivors to treat other patients is still considered an experimental therapy.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday tested positive for COVID-19, six days after he had attended a meeting with Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, who was later found infected with the virus

Keep an eye on this space for all the latest news and updates that take place throughout the day.