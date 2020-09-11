Mumbai, September 11: Kolkata Metro on Thursday announced that it will resume services from September 14. Commuters with smart cards will be allowed to travel in the Kolkata Metro. No tickets will be issued at metro stations. Besides, the metro services in Kolkata will also be available for students appearing for the NEET 2020 and their parents on September 13.

Pakistan dismissed any option to amend local laws on India's demand to allow its lawyers to fight the case of Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav in Pakistani courts, said Pakistan media.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the conclave on ‘School Education in 21st Century’ under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 at 11 am on Friday, through video conferencing. The Ministry of Education is organising the two-day conclave, which started on Thursday, as a part of the ‘Shiksha Parv’, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a statement.

