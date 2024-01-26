Mumbai, January 26: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Thursday, January 25, launched his election campaign in Uttar Pradesh with a rally in Bulandshahr ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. Notably, it was PM Narendra Modi's first public rally after Ram temple's grand Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh on January 22. Speaking of Ram Mandir, devotees of Lord Ram from Maharashtra presented a 7 feet 3 inches long sword weighing 80 kg to Ram Lalla in Ayodhya.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday reinstated the old pension scheme for over 13,000 state employees who were recruited after 2006. Taking to X, Siddaramaiah said that he had promised the government employees to fulfil this demand when they were protesting against the new pension scheme. The Jharkhand High Court recently observed that in the Indian culture, it is an obligation for a married woman to serve her elderly mother-in-law or grandmother-in-law.

In Global News, a British-Indian student named Aditya Verma is reportedly facing trial over a "Taliban" joke he made. The 18-year-old, in his Snapchat message, told his friends that he was on his way to blow up the plane. Miles away in Australia, four Indians, including three women, lost their lives after drowning at the Philip Island beach in Victoria.

Ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP( launched its new campaign Song for the general polls. The song has been named "Modi ko chunte hain" and shows the achievements and work done by the Modi government in the past. In a setback to the INDIA Bloc, Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said that there would be no alliance with the Congress party for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in West Bengal and Punjab, respectively.

In the world of Sports, India beat Ireland by over 200 runs at the ICC U19 World Cup 2024 match, while the senior men's team led by captain Rohit Sharma ended the first day of the test match against England at 119/1 after bowling out the Ben Stokes-led side for 246. Australian captain Pat Cummins won the ICC Men's Cricketer of the Year Award in 2023, while Virat Kohli was awarded the ICC Men's ODI Cricketer of the Year Award.

