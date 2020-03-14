Ecuador has confirmed first coronavirus death in the country. "Unfortunately, I have to inform you that today our first patient, who was diagnosed with the coronavirus in Ecuador, has died. The national government expresses its condolences to her family," Ecuador Health Minister Catalina Andramuno said. The government has notified the reconstruction scheme for crisis-hit YES Bank and has said that the moratorium will be lifted within three days.

New Delhi, March 14: The major focus will be on the global coronavirus outbreak. As a precautionary measure, several states in India have banned large gathering and ordered the closure of malls, theatres and educational institutes till March 31. Latest to join is the Rajasthan government which said malls, cinema halls and educational institutes will remain shut till March 30. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has declared a state of emergency over the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. Coronavirus Death Toll in India Rises to 2; 69-Year-Old Woman, Who Tested Positive For COVID-19 in Delhi, Dies Of Co-Morbidity.

A delegation of newly formed Jammu and Kashmir based Apni Party will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi today. The delegation is meeting the Prime Minister to seek restoration of the full statehood of Jammu and Kashmir and safeguard land and job rights for locals. The erstwhile state was made a Union Territory in August last year when the Modi government withdrew its special status, granted under Article 370 of the Indian Constitution. Farooq Abdullah Released From House Arrest, Former Jammu And Kashmir CM's Detention Revoked.

West Bengal has banned sporting events till March 31 in view of the coronavirus outbreak in the country, but the fate of Sunday's I-League derby between East Bengal and Mohun Bagan is yet to be decided. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has requested All India Football Federation (AIFF) vice-president Subrata Dutta to see if the derby can be postponed.