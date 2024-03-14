The US House, on Wednesday passed a bill that would force TikTok to sever ties with its Chinese parent company or face a ban in the United States. China today, March 14 slammed US over the TikTok Bill and vowed that Beijing would “take all necessary measures” to protect the interests of its companies overseas. According to a report in Insider Paper, Beijing’s commerce ministry spokesperson He Yadong said "The US should truly respect the principles of a market economy and fair competition (and) stop unjustly suppressing foreign companies". The decision by the US to ban TikTok comes amid controversy surrounding its ownership by the Chinese technology giant ByteDance and allegations of surveillance by China's ruling Communist Party. TikTok Ban in US: House Passes Bill That Could Ban Popular Chinese App in United States (Watch Video).

China Responds To Bill That Could Ban TikTok in US:

NEW: China says will take ‘all necessary measures’ to protect interests after US TikTok votehttps://t.co/evMwDWI2WX — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) March 14, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)