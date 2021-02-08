Mumbai, February 8: In a major tragedy on Sunday, a part of the Nanda Devi glacier broke off at Joshimath in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand. According to reports, eight bodies have been recovered and several continue to be still missing.

Chamoli Police, Uttarakhand further informed the operation to rescue the people trapped in a tunnel is underway. "Efforts are on to clear the tunnel with the help of JCB machine. A total of 15 people have been rescued and 14 bodies have been recovered from different places so far," police said.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison expressed his condolences over the flash floods in Uttarakhand. "Australia stands with one of its closest friends at this very difficult time," he said. Uttar Pradesh government has decided to reopen schools in the state from February 10 onwards for classes 6 to 8 and from March 1 onwards for classes 1 to 5.

Expelled AIADMK leader VK Sasikala leaves for Tamil Nadu, from Prestige Golfshire Club in Bengaluru where she was staying after being discharged from hospital

Keep an eye on this space for all the latest news and updates that take place throughout the day.