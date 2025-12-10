Mumbai, December 10: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's foreign trip has once again become a political flash point between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress. Rahul Gandhi, who currently holds the position of the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, is set to visit Germany this month. The BJP, on Wednesday, December 10, criticised Gandhi's latest foreign trip, especially given that Parliament is in session, with MP Tejasvi Surya calling the Congress leader a "non-resident Indian politician".

Gandhi's sister and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi hit back at the BJP, taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his foreign trips. "Modi ji spends almost half his working time outside the country. Why are they (BJP) raising questions on the opposition travelling?" she told reporters outside the Parliament. ‘Rahul Gandhi Not Following Security Protocol’: CRPF Writes Letter to Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Flags ‘Uninformed’ Foreign Tours.

Rahul Gandhi's Germany Tour Details

The Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Shri Rahul Gandhi Ji,s visit to Germany will offer a valuable platform to engage in dialogue on India’s global role, while fostering the exchange of ideas and opportunities with German legislators and members of the Indian diaspora.… pic.twitter.com/xZ6C4qylmi — Indian Overseas Congress (@INCOverseas) December 9, 2025

Time and again, the BJP has targeted Rahul Gandhi over travelling abroad and accused him of tarnishing India's image from foreign soil. How many times did Rahul Gandhi travel abroad in 2025? According to reports, Rahul Gandhi has undertaken multiple foreign visits in 2025. However, not all trips were officially announced or confirmed.

In late September, just days before the assembly elections in Bihar, Gandhi undertook a high-profile four-nation tour in South America, visiting Brazil, Colombia, Peru and Chile. The trip included meetings with political leaders, university students, and business communities, focusing on topics like trade and technology. Earlier in September, BJP's Amit Malviya shared a photo and claimed that Gandhi had gone on a "clandestine vacation in Langkawi". Congress Takes Swipe at PM Narendra Modi After He Returns Home From His 5-Nation Visit, Says ‘Now He Can Chair All-Party Meeting to Firm Up Parliament Session Agenda’.

Did Rahul Gandhi Visit Malaysia for Vacaction?

Rahul Gandhi has slipped away yet again—this time on a clandestine vacation in Langkawi, Malaysia. Looks like the heat and dust of Bihar’s politics was too much for the Congress Yuvraj, who had to rush off for a break. Or is it another one of those secret meetings that no one is… pic.twitter.com/NdiA4TP2bT — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) September 6, 2025

In June, the Congress confirmed that Gandhi had visited London to attend Priyanka and Robert Vadra's daughter Miraya Vadra's graduation.

Congress Confirms Rahul Gandhi's London Visit

The PMO is, as usual, up to its dirty tricks. It knows nothing else. Shri Rahul Gandhi has gone to London to attend the graduation ceremony of his niece and will be back shortly. — Pawan Khera 🇮🇳 (@Pawankhera) June 24, 2025

In March, the BJP claimed that Gandhi was in Vietnam and sought to know why he was visiting the Southeast Asian country "frequently". Addressing a press conference back then, senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad questioned Gandhi's "curious" and "extraordinary fondness" for Vietnam. "New Year's in Vietnam, Holi too in Vietnam? I have been told he has given 22 days' time in Vietnam. He hasn't even spent that much time in his own constituency, Rae Bareli," Prasad had said.

There is no centralized public ledger (like MEA’s for the PM) that tracks parliamentary leaders' overseas travels. Gandhi's political opponents claim there may be other trips in 2025 that have not been fully disclosed or detailed publicly.

How Many Times Did PM Narendra Modi Travel Abroad in 2025?

As per the official records from the Ministry of External Affairs, PM Modi made 10 foreign visits in 2025, covering countries including South Africa, Bhutan, Japan, China, United Kingdom, Maldives, Ghana, Trinidad & Tobago, Argentina, Brazil, Namibia, Cyprus, Canada, Croatia, Saudi Arabia, Thailand, Sri Lanka, Mauritius, France, and the US.

