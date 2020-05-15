Lockdown 4.0: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Writes to PM Narendra Modi, Suggests Resumption of Bus, Metro Train Services

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, May 15: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, sending suggestions about the lockdown 4.0 which is expected to start from May 18. In his letter to PM Narendra Modi, Arvind Kejriwal said bus and metro train services should re-start in Delhi, adding that there should be no relaxation in containment zones. Malls, cinema halls, religious places and all educational institutes should remain shut, suggested Kejriwal. PM Narendra Modi Hints at Lockdown 4.0, Asks State Governments to Share 'Broad Strategy' by May 15.

"There should not be any relaxation in containment zones but economic activities should be resumed in other parts. This may lead to increase in coronavirus cases, we have all arrangements in place to deal with it," Kejriwal stated in his letter. "All restaurants, eating joints, sweet shops and bakeries, irrespective of their locations, should open only on a takeaway and home delivery basis," the Chief Minister recommended. Arvind Kejriwal Says 'Over 5 Lakh' Delhi Residents Sent Suggestions for Lockdown, Most Want Schools, Colleges and Malls to Remain Shut.

The Delhi government suggested the opening of all parks, playgrounds and sports complexes on certain conditions. Autorickshaws, e-rickshaws and cycle-rickshaws should be allowed to ferry one passenger, it added. It further recommended the resumption of cab and taxi services for only two passengers apart from the driver. The AAP government also said buses should be allowed to ply with not more than 20 passengers.

Metro train services should be allowed for government employees, people providing essential services, the Delhi government said. "The movement of individuals, of all non-essential activities, shall remain strictly prohibited between 9 pm to 5 am," it suggested.