Arvind Kejriwal Says 'Over 5 Lakh' Delhi Residents Sent Suggestions for Lockdown, Most Want Schools, Colleges and Malls to Remain Shut

Arvind Kejriwal (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, May 14: Over five lakh Delhi residents sent suggestions on how the fourth phase of lockdown must be implemented, said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday. The suggestions would be scrutinised and accordingly incorporated in the report which the Delhi government will submit to the Centre later today, Kejriwal claimed. PM Modi Asks State Governments to Share 'Broad Strategy' by May 15 on Lockdown 4.

Most of the residents who have written to the government sought the re-opening of bus services to commute from one part of the national capital to another. The seatings in the buses should be limited and commuters should abide by the social-distancing norms, said the suggestions received by the Kejriwal government.

Most Delhi residents, through their suggestions, want the schools, colleges, spas, malls and swimming pools to remain closed till the threat of coronavirus does not subside. They have also sought a stricter action against those not wearing face masks and violating other safety norms.

"We have received a lot of suggestions from many market associations and most of them have said market and market complexes should be opened. They said they can be opened on odd-even basis, half shops one day and half shops another," Kejriwal said.

"A meeting between Lieutenant Governor and State Disaster Management Authority will be held at 4 pm today. The suggestions given by you all will be discussed at the meeting. To what extent should relaxations be given in Delhi, these suggestions will be sent to central government," he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address to the nation on Tuesday, announced that the lockdown would be extended beyond May 17. The fourth round of shutdown would be different and based on the inputs received from the state governments, he added. The guidelines would be shared before May 18, Modi had further said.