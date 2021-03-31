Nandurbar, March 31: The district administration in Maharashtra's Nandurbar has announced complete lockdown from April 1 to April 15 in the wake of a rise in COVID-19 cases. The district administration also issued a list of services that will remain operational during the lockdown period. It includes essential services such shops selling grocery, vegetables and milk. Local transport services will remain suspended. Lockdown in Maharashtra Will Be Back if COVID-19 Appropriate Behaviour Not Followed, Says Deputy CM Ajit Pawar.

All government departments and offices, medical services and banks will be operational in Nandurbar, said the district administration. Employees of these sectors won't need any special pass to travel for professional purposes. However, they must carry their identity cards. The district reported 269 new COVID-19 cases yesterday. Of them, 191 were reported from Nandurbar city, 50 from Shada, 5 from Nawapur and 23 from Taloda. COVID-19 Surge in Maharashtra: Lockdown Is An Option If People Fail to Follow COVID-19 Rules, Says CM Uddhav Thackeray.

What Will Remain Open During Lockdown?

Petrol pumps and fuel stations will remain open only for vehicles required for essential services and to government officials.

Online coaching centres will remain operational.

Grocery and vegetable shops will remain ope between 6 am to 11 am.

Milk distributors to operate from 7 am to 9 am and again from 6 pm to 8 pm.

All government offices and banks will remain functional.

What Will Remain Shut During Lockdown?

All schools, colleges and coaching centres will remain shut,

Cinema halls and malls will be closed.

Local public transport will remain suspended.

Markets and religious places will remain shut as well.

Nandurbar Lockdown Guidelines:

जिल्ह्यात 1 एप्रिल ते 15 एप्रिल 2021 या कालावधीत लागू करण्यात आलेल्या संचारबंदी दरम्यान नंदुरबार जिल्ह्यातील सर्व कृषी उत्पन्न बाजार समितीच्या खरेदी विक्री व्यवहारास जिल्हाधिकारी @IASRajBharud यांनी दिली परवानगी...1/3 — DISTRICT INFORMATION OFFICE, NANDURBAR (@InfoNandurbar) March 31, 2021

शेती विषयक दुकाने सकाळी 7 ते 11 या कालावधीत सुरु . जिल्हा सिमा, जिल्ह्यातील चेक पोस्टवर शेती संबंधित धान्य माल विक्री वाहतूक करणाऱ्या वाहनांना तपासणीतून सुट. शेती मालाबाबत कुणीही अफवा पसरवून शेतकऱ्यांची अडवणूक,फसवणूक करतांना आढळून आल्यास कारवाई..3/3 — DISTRICT INFORMATION OFFICE, NANDURBAR (@InfoNandurbar) March 31, 2021

सर्व शासकीय कार्यालये, वैद्यकीय सेवा आणि बँकेचे व्यवहार सुरळीत सुरू राहणार असल्याने संबंधित अधिकारी-कर्मचाऱ्यांना वेगळ्या पासची आवश्यकता नाही, मात्र त्यांनी ओळखपत्र बाळगणे व तपासणी यंत्रणांनी विचारल्यास दाखवणे बंधनकारक ..3/5 — DISTRICT INFORMATION OFFICE, NANDURBAR (@InfoNandurbar) March 31, 2021

जवळच्या नातेवाईकाचे अंत्यसंस्कारासाठी किंवा नोकरीच्या ठिकाणी रुजू होण्यासाठी जिल्ह्यात प्रवेश करण्यापूर्वी पास आवश्यक, त्यासाठी ओळखपत्र आणि आरटीपीसीआर अहवाल आवश्यक. वैद्यकीय उपचार घेण्याकरिता प्रवासासाठी ओळखपत्र व वैद्यकीय दाखला आवश्यक ..5/5 — DISTRICT INFORMATION OFFICE, NANDURBAR (@InfoNandurbar) March 31, 2021

Maharashtra reported 27,918 new COVID-19 cases, 23,820 discharges and 139 deaths yesterday. The total number of coronavirus cases in the state now stands at 27,73,436. Maharashtra currently has 3,40,542 active COVID-19 cases.

