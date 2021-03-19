Maharashtra CM Says Lockdown Is An Option If People Do Not Follow Rules:

Number of #COVID19 patients had increased in Sept 2020 as well. But today we have vaccine as a shield. Citizens should get vaccinated. Rules should be followed so that there's no infection. But if rules aren't followed, strict measures will be taken in near future: Maharashtra CM pic.twitter.com/B0fgmbUdqC — ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2021

