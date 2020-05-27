Locust Attack: Due to Unpredictable Winds, 'Tiddi Dal' Currently Headed to Dausa And Karuali in Rajasthan May Shift Direction to Delhi

Locusts (Photo Credits: AFP)

Delhi, May 27: Locusts have been causing extreme inconvenience to farmers across North India, with maximum damage done to Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. According to reports, experts have warned that if the wind patterns change, the tiddi dal currently headed to Dausa and Karauli districts in Rajasthan may change their direction towards Delhi. Locust Attack: What Happens When This Pest Invades Farms? Know All About The Worst-Ever 'Tiddi Dal' Attack as Fear Grips Farmers in Rajasthan, Gujarat, Punjab and Other Indian States.

As a result of this, the national capital has been kept on alert after the swarms are currently active in Gujarat, Maharashtra, UP, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. These insects are usually seen from June to November, and this is for the first time that they have entered the country earlier. Also, the desert locusts are seen either solitary or in small groups, which means that such swarming is highly unusual. Locust Attack: Farmers in Budhni And Nasrullaganj Areas in Madhya Pradesh Beat Utensils to Scare Away 'Tiddi Dal', Watch Video.

These swarms of the crop-destroying insects entered India on April 11. On Monday, parts of Jaipur were overrun by locusts. According to a Hindustan Times reports, IMD scientists have said that winds are highly unpredictable this year due to the western disturbances over northern India. Locust Attack in India: Where 'Tiddi Dal' Came From And Where All It Has Spread? 10 Updates.

Locusts causing havoc in several states:

On Tuesday, farmers in Budhni and Nasrullaganj areas of Madhya Pradesh's Sehore district were seen beating utensils in a bid to drive away locusts that have attacked their farms. Disinfectants are also being sprinkled on trees and crops to protect them from locusts in these areas.