LPG Cylinder Price Cut by Rs. 61.50 for 14.2 kg; Check Rates in Delhi, Mumbai And Other Metros

LPG cylinders. (Photo Credit: File Image)

New Delhi, April 1: The Indian Oil Corporation on Wednesday announced to slash the prices of LPG cylinders (14.2 kg) by Rs. 61.50, which brings the rate in New Delhi to Rs 744.00. While the price for LPG cylinders for other metros were also decreased and the decision was taken in the Indian Oil Corporation Limited's (IOC) monthly revision issued on Wednesday.

According to a notice, issued by the IOC, the prices have been reduced considering a huge fall in global crude oil prices. an LPG cylinder will cost Rs 744 in Delhi from April 1, down Rs 61.5 from the previous month. In Kolkata, an LPG cylinder will cost Rs 774.5; Rs 714.5 in Mumbai; and Rs 761.5 in Chennai. Coronavirus Lockdown: No Shortage of LPG Cylinders, Deliveries to Continue, Says Indian Oil Corporation Amid Reports of Panic Bookings.

Here's the ANI tweet:

Price of LPG cylinders is at Rs 744.00 (decrease by Rs. 61.50) in Delhi and at Rs. 714.50 (decrease by Rs. 62) in Mumbai, today: Indian Oil Corporation pic.twitter.com/s2yAniC25D — ANI (@ANI) April 1, 2020

Earlier, Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) on Sunday said there is no shortage of LPG cylinders. The clarification came after reports surfaced that LPG cylinders may go out of stock amid the ongoing countrywide lockdown over the coronavirus outbreak.