Bhopal, December 7: The life of Lakhan Yadav, a 45-year-old farmer from Madhya Pradesh changed overnight for good after he discovered a 14.98-carat diamond in the field, while digging it for farming, according to a report in Times of India. Yadav recently leased a small patch of land for farming near Panna town. The lease for this 10x10 piece of land costed his mere Rs 200. While digging the land he found a 'pebble' which was in reality a diamond. Andhra Pradesh: Residents of Uppada Village Find Gold Beads & Fillings on Beach A day After Cyclone Nivar Made Landfall.

The diamond was auctioned for Rs 60.6 Lakh on Saturday, turning Yadav, a marginal farmer into a millionaire. “I will not go for anything big. I am not an educated person and I’ll put the money in a fixed deposit to ensure my four kids get a good education," Yadav told TOI. Adding that he will never forget "the moment he scooped up earth along with the pebble that looked different." Madhya Pradesh: Farmer Lynched, Five Critically Injured on Child-Lifting Rumours in Dhar District.

Once he rubbed the dust off the stone, he took it to the district diamond officer to find out wether it was a real diamond. From the auction money, he bought a bike for himself with the first Rs 1 Lakh he has received so far. He has higher hopes to find more diamonds from the piece of land and said that he is willing to work on the land for few months more looking for a possibility of finding another diamond.

Yadav and his family was among one of the many, who were evicted from from the Panna National Park, early this year. Owing to which, he said they faced a lot of difficulties. However, with the compensation amount for displacement, he leased 2-hectare land, where he found the diamond, and two buffaloes.

