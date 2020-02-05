Madhya Pradesh: Farmer Lynched, Five Critically Injured on Child-Lifting Rumours in Dhar District

Lynching reported in Manawar region of Dhar district | (Photo Credits: ANI)

Bhopal, February 5: A case of mob lynching was reported on Wednesday in Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh, where six farmer were attacked by villagers on child-lifting rumours. One of the victims, identified as Ganesh Khasi, has succumbed to the injuries. The five other victims, stated to be in critical condition, are currently undergoing treatment. Man Beaten to Death by Locals in Patna on Suspicion of Being Child Lifter.

Dhar police superintendent Aditya Pratap Singh, who launched a preliminary probe into the matter, said the farmers were attacked in Borlai village in Manawar region. The victims, belonging to Ujjain and Sanwer districts, were enroute Khirkiya village to collect an outstanding loan amount of Rs 1.5 lakh. The police probe has revealed that the labourers, from whom the amount was to be taken, planned the attack against them.

The labourers, identified as Avtar Singh, Bhuvaan Singh and Jaam Singh, are accused of spreading the rumour among Borlai villagers that the farmers - who had arrived in two cars - are child lifters. The rumour led to a state of panic, with villagers attacking the cars with stones. The deceased victim sustained fatal injuries in the attack.

"Actually, it's a case of a financial dispute. We have registered a case under sections 302 (murder) and 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Investigation is underway," SP Aditya Pratap Singh said. 10-15 other unnamed accused have also been booked by the police.

MP: One dead, six injured after being thrashed by villagers in Borlai village in Dhar's Manawar. SP Aditya Pratap Singh says, "Actually, it's a case of a financial dispute. We have registered a case under sections 302 & 307 of the IPC. Investigation is underway".

The Madhya Pradesh government issued a statement claiming that it is monitoring the mob lynching case reported in Dhar district. State Home Minister Bala Bachchan assured strict action against all those involved. "I have spoken to Superintendent of Police, Dhar. Law will take its own course and no one will be spared. I will direct senior officials to investigate the matter and take action. Law and order situation in the state is strong," he said.