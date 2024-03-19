The Punjab and Haryana High Court recently quashed a rape case against a husband who was accused of committing sexual intercourse consensually with his minor wife. The high court observed that the application of statutes like the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 (POCSO) cannot be divorced from the reality of the situation. The incident came to light after the young couple visited a government hospital, where doctors found the minor wife to be pregnant. They reported the incident to the police. Post this, an FIR was registered against the man leading to his arrest. During the case, the police learned that the couple were married with the blessings of their families. They also found that there were no accusations against the husband. HC on Medical Negligence: Punjab and Haryana High Court Refuses To Quash Summons Against Max Hospital and Its Cardiologist for Allegedly Installing Cheap Pacemaker Resulting in Patient's Death.

HC on Impregnation

