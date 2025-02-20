Bhopal, February 20: A bizarre incident has come to light from Madhya Pradesh, where a businessman approached the police and lodged an FIR against his girlfriends, on whom he spent INR 80 lakh. It is learned that the man filed the complaint after his girlfriend denied maintaining the relationship. In his FIR registered with Rewa police on Wednesday, February 20, the man sought recovery of his amount from his girlfriend.

According to a report in Free Press Journal, the complainant is a hotel owner who approached the police and even carried details of the expenditure which he incurred on his girlfriend. The man sought the police's help to recover the amount. The businessman was later identified as Vivek Shukla. Acting on his complaint, the police launched a probe. Morena Shocker: 5-Year-Old Boy Attending Maasi’s Wedding Dies After Bullet Pierces His Chest During Celebratory Firing in Madhya Pradesh.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the man's claims were true, and based on the facts, the police registered an FIR against the woman. In his complaint, Shukla said that he gave INR 22 lakh, iPhones, watches, footwear, a purse, and several other items to the woman, who was his girlfriend. Interestingly, Shukla also produced details of bank transactions and bills for all gifts and other items as proof before the police.

He told cops that he had tried to contest the 2023 assembly election as an independent candidate but withdrew later. Amid this, Shukla said he came in contact with a woman who is the niece of former MLA. He further said that the woman promised to give him an opportunity in politics. Over time, they came closer. Rewa SP Vivek Singh said that the woman's family also filed a complaint against Shukla. Serial Rapist Strikes Again in MP: Habitual Sex Offender, Whose Death Penalty Was Revoked, Rapes and Kills 11-Year-Old Girl; Arrested While Heading to Maha Kumbh Mela.

He said that the woman's family gave them documents related to their claims and asked them to investigate the case against him.

