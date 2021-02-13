Kollam, February 13: A 45-year-old was arrested for allegedly raping and impregnating his daughter in Kollam district of Kerala. The man allegedly committed the heinous crime at his residence in Chathannoor. One more person was also arrested in the matter. Meanwhile, a case has also been registered in connection with the case.

Notably, a friend of rape survivor’s brother had already been arrested in October last year. According to a report published in The New Indian Express, the matter came to light after the girl complained of stomach cramps and was taken to a district hospital. After the check-up, it was revealed by doctors that the girl was raped. Father Rapes and Kills 8-Year-Old Daughter in UP's Bareilly Over Suspicion of Her Being born From Wife's Alleged Illicit Relationship.

As per the report, in the first counselling session, the 13-year-old girl told ChildLine that she was raped by a friend’s brother. The police then arrested the 22-year-old boy. However, in the second counselling session, the girl informed the counsellors that she was also raped by his father. After the girl’s revelations, the police registered cases under relevant sections of the POCSO Act and launched an investigation in the matter. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Father Allegedly Rapes 18-Year-Old Daughter Twice During Coronavirus Lockdown in Morena; Mother Acts As Mere Spectator.

Earlier this week, a 44-year-old tuition teacher was arrested in Chennai’s Adyar area for raping his daughter’s 11-year-old classmate. The girl was a sixth-class student. A case was registered under the POCSO Act.

