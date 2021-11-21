Bhopal, November 21: A married woman was killed unidentified assailant in Madhya Pradesh’s capital city Bhopal on Saturday. The incident took place in the Nazirabad locality of the city in the afternoon. The accused murdered the woman, probably with an axe. The woman suffered deep wounds on her back, neck and temple. The deceased has been identified as 45-year-old Bhuri Bai. Delhi Shocker: Man Allegedly Kills Wife in Burari, Arrested.

The woman was a resident of Kalyanpur in Nazirabad. At the time of the incident, Bhuri was alone at her house. The incident took place at around 2 pm. According to a report published in The Times of India, the deceased was living with her husband and two sons. When the woman’s son, Anil, returned home, she found her mother lying in the pool of blood in the courtyard of the house.

Anil then informed her father, Tomar Singh and the police. After receiving the information, the police reached the spot. Evidence was collected from the crime scene. The body was sent for postmortem. An operation has been launched to identify and nab the accused. The police are also checking the CCTV footage of the area. The police registered a case in the matter. A detailed investigation has been launched.

In a similar incident, a 33-year-old woman was stabbed multiple times in South Delhi’s Malviya Nagar by contract killers hired by her husband on Thursday evening. The woman was alone at her house when she was murdered. Two days after the crime, the Delhi police arrested the husband of the woman and two contract killers.

