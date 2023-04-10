Mumbai, April 10: In a bizarre incident that took place in Madhya Pradesh, a video of a woman walking in the waters of Nirmada River is going viral on social media. Soon after the news spread, people thronged to the Narmada River in Jabalpur district in order to catch a glimpse of the woman. And as soon as the woman emerged from the waters of the Narmada River, people started hailing her as "Maa Narmada", the goddess of the river.

The video which has gone viral on social media was shared with a caption that read, "Woman walking on Narmada water surface at Tilwara Ghat", Jabalpur. Locals who witnessed the incident in Jabalpur described the scene as one out of a fairy tale, reports the Times of India. Interestingly, people thronged in large numbers in order to take the blessings of the 'divine lady' who was hailed "Maa Narmada" by the people. Madhya Pradesh: Kicks, Punches Fly During Ugly Fight Between School Girls Over Boyfriend in Singrauli, Video Goes Viral.

Elderly Woman Walks in the Serene Waters of the Narmada River

A video of an elderly woman walking in the serene waters of the Narmada River in Jabalpur district of Madhya Pradesh went viral.#India #Madhyapradesh #Trending #Viralvideos pic.twitter.com/JTwiuJ0lkw — Backchod Indian (@IndianBackchod) April 10, 2023

The news even reached the police, who immediately reached the spot to investigate the matter. However, to everyone's dismay, the woman denied being an incarnation of any goddess or walking on water for that matter. As per the report, the woman has been identified as Jyoti Raghuvanshi, a resident of Narmadapuram. The woman told cops that she left her home 10 months ago.

Following this, cops reached out to her family and made arrangements to take her back to Narmadapuram. Meanwhile, cops also debunked the mystery of the woman walking on water. She told cops that the water level in Narmada River varies and in some places, it can be very low, as such she was able to walk.

Reports claiming that the video was shot at Tilwara Ghat were also not true. Cops said that the video was taken at a place where the water level was low as the woman, mistaken as "Maa Narmada" can be seen walking on the river bed. However, by the time she could explain herself, the rumours spread like wildfire, thereby making the woman and her act of walking on water a legend. Viral Video: Woman Creates Ruckus on Busy Road, Halts Traffic For Hours in Madhya Pradesh’s Damoh; Booked.

After the incident, the woman said that she had embarked on a journey to do "Parikrama" of the Narmada River as an act of her devotion. She also said that when the water was low she walked while in some places she swam when needed. She even met people along the way and offered them indigenous medicines.

