Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 13 (ANI): Under the leadership of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Mahakumbh 2025 is all set to offer new and exciting experiences to the visitors.

One of the main highlights of the 45-day grand event is the helicopter ride, which would cost just Rs 1,296 per person, which has been significantly reduced from the earlier fare of Rs 3,000.

Also Read | Crackdown on Illegal Immigrants: 31 Bangladeshi Nationals Arrested in Tamil Nadu’s Tiruppur District for Illegal Sta.

Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh mentioned that the seven to eight-minute helicopter ride would begin today with a digital launch.

Tourists and devotees would get an unparalleled aerial view of the grand Mahakumbh area, soaring above Prayagraj's majestic landscape.

Also Read | Maharashtra: CM Devendra Fadnavis Debunks Rumours of Mahayuti Discontinuing ‘Ladki Bahin Yojana’.

The ride can be booked online through www.upstdc.co.in and will be facilitated by Pawan Hans, an undertaking of the Government of India.

Depending on weather conditions and demand, helicopters will operate continuously and ensure a memorable experience for visitors.

In addition to this, the Uttar Pradesh (UP) Tourism and Culture Department has made preparations to offer an adventurous and exciting experience to tourists interested in water sports and adventure sports.

The necessary arrangements have been made at designated locations within the Mahakumbh Mela area.

From January 24 to 26, a drone show will take place, along with a water laser show and other thrilling activities.

Renowned artists from across the country will perform vibrant shows at various stages set up in Prayagraj. In addition to the laser and drone shows, special programs related to UP Diwas will also be organized.

The Ganga Pandal at the Mahakumbh will feature the inaugural performance by Bollywood singer Shankar Mahadevan on January 16. The closing performance will be held by Mohit Chauhan on February 24, 2025.

From January 16 to February 24, 2025, a series of star-studded musical performances will take place at the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj, featuring renowned artists from various genres.

The main bathing rituals (Shahi Snan) of the Kumbh will take place on January 14 (Makar Sankranti), January 29 (Mauni Amavasya), and February 3 (Basant Panchami). (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)