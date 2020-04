Maharashtra: 134 New COVID-19 Cases Reported, State Tally Climbs to 1,895

Security personnel checks body temperature amid coronavirus outbreak (Photo Credits: IANS)

Mumbai, April 12: 134 more coronavirus cases have been reported in Maharashtra on Sunday, taking the total count of COVID-19 cases in the state to 1895.

Out of the total cases, 113 have been found in Mumbai, four in Pune, seven in Mira Bhayandar, two each in Navi Mumbai, Thane and Vasai, Virar and one each in Raigad, Amravati, Bhiwandi and Pimpri-Chinchwad. Maharashtra, West Bengal Extend Coronavirus Lockdown Till April 30 After Video-Meet With PM Narendra Modi.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the tally of the country's coronavirus cases increased to 8356 on Sunday. Of these, 716 have been cured and discharged, and 273 have succumbed to the virus.