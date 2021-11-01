Mumbai, November 1: In a shocking incident, three members of a family died by suicide on Saturday in Maharashtra's Vashi. According to reports, an elderly woman, her daughter and son took this extreme step owing to financial struggles. The family had been reportedly battling a legal case since a long time against their relatives. They had also reportedly filed case against some police officials. According to a report by the In a shocking incident, three members of a family died by suicide on Saturday in Maharashtra's Vashi. According to reports, an elderly woman, her daughter and son took this extreme step owing to financial struggles. The family had been reportedly battling a legal case since a long time against their relatives. They had also reportedly filed case against some police officials. According to a report by the Hindustan Times , it appears

According to the report by the news daily, the police was informed about a family on Saturday morning and they rushed the trio to a nearby hospital. However, none of the three members could survive. Report informs that the family had once before threatened to kill themselves in 2012 alleging that the police was not taking any action against their relatives and was summoned by the police in the matter back then. Ludhiana Man Dies of Suicide After Losing Rs 8 Lakh in Cricket Betting; Case Registered Against Bookie.

Pramod Todarmal, SI, Vashi Police station was quoted by the Hindustan Times as saying,“We got a call on Saturday morning about three people from a family being in distress. We rushed them to a nearby hospital where they died one after the other through the day. No suicide note was found in the flat. In the statement, the son told us that they had consumed poison due to financial issues."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 01, 2021 11:23 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).