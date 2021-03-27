Nagpur, March 27: In a major embarrassment for the Maharashtra prison department, the Nagpur city police registered a case against seven jail personnel and two inmates of Nagpur Central Jail. They were booked for an offence of unnatural sex and molestation on the complaint of a 41-year-old transgender activist. The shocking incident came to light almost after a year.

According to a report published in The Times of India, the case was registered by Dhantoli police against senior jailor Anand Kande, jailors Bhosle, Wankhede, Naik, Karpande, constable (guard) Sachin Tichkule and another unidentified jail guard. Tow jails inmates - Mukesh Yadav and Darshan Singh Kapoor were also booked. Notably, the case was registered only after the intervention of the high court. Kerala Professor’s Transgender Row: 8 Times ‘Progressive’ Kerala Let Women Down with Its Misogyny.

As per the complaint, Tichkule forced her into unnatural sex while other people made undue advances towards her. The transgender activist was also threatened by the accused to not tell anybody about the harassment. The activist was touched inappropriately despite complaining to Bhosle and Wankhede. She was not shifted to female barracks in spite of repeated complaints. Govt To Consider Suggestion on Giving Separate Facility to Transgenders in Prisons.

The first complaint was filed by the transgender to the jail authorities in December 2019. She had also alerted the chief judicial magistrate. Her complaint was then handed over to the district and additional sessions judge. In 2020, the sessions judge sought a response from the jail authorities. The activist approached the high court as no action was taken in the matter. Jail superintendent Anup Kumar Kumre told the media house that an inquiry has also been initiated in the matter. Reports on the matter will be submitted to DIG, Prisons.

