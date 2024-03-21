Nagpur, March 21: Nagpur has set a precedent in Maharashtra by filing FIRs instead of imposing fines on individuals caught driving on the wrong side, marking a significant shift in traffic enforcement measures. Within just 16 days, i.e., between March 4 and March 19, 265 FIRs were lodged against offenders, marking Nagpur as the first city in Maharashtra to adopt such a measure. This shift in strategy comes in response to a pointed observation by the Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court, which emphasised the inadequacy of merely issuing fines to enforce traffic rules effectively.

Commissioner of Police Ravinder Singal highlighted the positive impact of this action, noting a decrease in road accident fatalities compared to the previous year, with 76 deaths recorded so far in 2024. Deputy Commissioner of Police (traffic) Shashikant Satao affirmed the city's commitment to stringent enforcement, indicating that FIRs will continue to be filed against wrong-side drivers. Maharashtra Road Accident Video: Doctor Trying to Jump Traffic Signal Gets Hit by Speeding Bus in Satara, Dies.

According to a report by the Times of India report, Nagpur's traffic police reported a doubling of challans issued for wrong-side driving over the past year, from 3,957 in 2022 to 6,554 in 2023. However, they acknowledged that many violators evade detection by traffic authorities or CCTV cameras. Despite having wide roads, instances of motorists flouting one-way rules remain high, ostensibly to save time and fuel, according to traffic officials. Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Says Toll-Free Mumbai Coastal Road Project To Be Partly Opened for Traffic This Month-End (See Pics).

Assistant Commissioner of Police (traffic) Jayesh Bhandarkar revealed that the majority of FIRs in the past 16 days were concentrated in the Lakadganj zone, with significant numbers also reported in Sonegaon, Ajni, and Sakkardara. Residents, such as P Vijay from Sakkardara, expressed concerns over rampant wrong-side driving, particularly at busy intersections like Sakkardara Square, where the absence of law enforcement contributes to minor accidents.

