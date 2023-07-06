A tragic incident occurred in Satara, Maharashtra, as an elderly doctor lost his life after being struck by a speeding bus while attempting to jump a traffic signal. The unfortunate incident was captured on CCTV, clearly showing the man disregarding the traffic signal and subsequently getting hit. The collision resulted in fatal injuries, leading to the untimely demise of the elderly man. Authorities are investigating the incident to gather further details and determine any potential factors contributing to the accident. Maharashtra Board Supplementary Exam 2023 Admit Card Out at mahahsscboard.in: Maharashtra Board Releases Hall Tickets for SSC and HSC Supply Exams, Students To Receive Admit Cards From Schools or Institutes.

Elderly Man's Life Cut Short

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)