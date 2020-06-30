Mumbai, June 30: The Maharashtra government has requested the Railways to allow employees of various central government offices/establishments, high courts and public sector banks to travel by local trains.

The final decision in this regard will be taken by Railways, the state government said. As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Maharashtra is the worst-hit state with regard to the COVID-19 cases and has reported 1,69,883 cases, including 73,313 active cases 88,960 cured/discharged patients and 7,610 fatalities. Maharashtra Government Extends Lockdown in State Till July 31.

With a spike of 18,522 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, India's coronavirus count now stands at 5,66,840, said the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry on Tuesday.