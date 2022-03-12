Nagpur, March 12: A man allegedly killed his wife and 13-year-old daughter before committing suicide in Maharashtra's Nagpur district on Saturday, police said. The incident took place in Rajiv Nagar area of Nagpur MIDC in the early hours of the day, an official said.

Vilas Gavte (50) allegedly slit the throat of his daughter Amruta and wife Ranjana (45) before hanging himself from a tree outside his house, inspector Umesh Besakar of MIDC police said.

The accused was unemployed and used to quarrel with his family over trivial issues, he said, adding that the Gavte couple had three children and the eldest daughter was married. Maharashtra Shocker: Man Kills Friend Over Financial Dispute in Mumbai; Arrested.

On Friday night, the couple was sleeping in the house with their 12-year-old son and daughter, when the accused allegedly slit the throat of his wife and daughter with a sharp weapon, the official said.

The accused put a pillow on their faces to prevent them from screaming and waking up his son. He then went outside and hanged himself from a tree, he said.

The deaths came to light when the boy woke up to find blood in the house and alerted his uncle who lives next door, the official said. The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem and a case has been registered in this regard, he added.