Mumbai, May 25: Girls trumped boys in the Maharashtra board's Higher Secondary Certificate (Class 12) examination, while 91.25 per cent of the total students passed the exam, the results of which were announced on Thursday.

Of the nine regions in the state, Konkan region recorded the highest 96.01 per cent result, according to the Maharashtra State Board of Senior and Higher Education.

A total of 14,28,194 students registered for the exams and 14,16,371 appeared, and of them 12,92,468 passed, which is about 91.25 per cent, the board said in a release.

In the exams held in March-April 2022, 94.22 per cent students had passed.

This year, it is 2.97 per cent lower than last year. The pass percentage of girls this year is 93.73 and of boys 89.14, the board said.

It also said 96.09 per cent students from the science stream passed the exams, followed by 90.42 per cent from commerce and 84.05 per cent from the arts stream.