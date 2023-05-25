Mumbai, May 25: The Maharashtra HSC 12th Result 2023 has been declared. The MSBSHSE or Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education released the Maharashtra HSC 12th Result 2023 online on the official website mahahsscboard.in. Students who appeared for HSC exams can also check Maharashtra Board Class 12 Results on mahresult.nic.in, hscresult.mkcl.org, hsc.mahresults.org.in.

The HSC examinations in 2023 were administered in two shifts, from 11 am to 2 pm in the morning and from 3 pm to 6 pm in the evening, from February 21 to March 20. 14,57,293 applicants in all, including 7,92,780 males and 6,64,441 girls, enrolled for the test. GSEB SSC Result 2023 Declared: Gujarat Board Class 10th Results Released on gseb.org, Know How To Check Scorecards, Check Pass Percentage and Download Marksheet.

In total, 6,60,780 students had registered for the science stream, while 3,45,532 students had enrolled for the commerce stream and 4,04,761 students had registered for the arts stream in the state.

How to Check 2023 Maharashtra Board HSC Results

1. Log on to mahresult.nic.in, the official website.

2. On the webpage, select the HSC Result link.

3. Type in the HSC hall ticket number, birthdate, and other information.

4. A screen will show your Maharashtra HSC Result 2023.

5. Download the file and print it off for later use.

According to an announcement from MSBSHSE, students who are dissatisfied with the results may apply online at verification.mh-hsc.ac.in for the verification of answer scripts or to request photocopies of the answer sheets. TS EAMCET Results 2023 Declared: JNTUH Announces Result on eamcet.tsche.ac.in, Know How to Check and Download Scorecards for Various Courses.

Previously, results for the Class 12 HSC in 2022 were released on June 8. The overall pass rate for Maharashtra was 94.22 percent. The females achieved a pass rate of 95.35 percent, while the guys scored 93.29 percent. 8.17 lakh males and 6.68 lakh girls out of a total of 14.85 lakh students who enrolled for the test.

