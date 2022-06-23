Mumbai, June 23: The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government led by Maharashtra CM and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray seems to be on the brink of losing its power in the state after Sena leader and urban development minister Eknath Shinde started a rebel against his own party.

In the midst of the political turmoil, CM Uddhah Thackeray has found support from netzines who took to Twitter to laud the Sena chief. While some praised the party's grassroots cadre, others said that Thackeray is a dignified person. Actor and TV host Simi Garewal said that its rare to find a leader of such dignity & integrity as Uddhav Thackeray.

Such a dignified respons efrom such a dignified man .. if only politics had place for such men now @CMOMaharashtra #respect #UddhavThackeray https://t.co/b1BDDoXJjA — Salilacharya (@Salilacharya) June 22, 2022

The response that #UddhavThackeray received on his way told a different story. A story about how the party's grassroots cadre is its real power. — Ranjeet Jadhav (@ranjeetnature) June 22, 2022

Because he has no greed for power, he doesn't play wily political games. It's rare to find a leader of such dignity & integrity as @uddhavthackeray. — Simi Garewal (@Simi_Garewal) June 22, 2022

Amid the political instability in the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra, three more Shiv Sena's rebel MLAs reached the Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati, Assam. On Wednesday night, 4 more MLAs were seen being welcomed by Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde and other rebel MLAs.

Assam | Three more Shiv Sena's rebel MLAs reach Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati amid political instability in the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/B8TE3IMQga — ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2022

On Wednesday evening, the 58-year-old Sena loyalist from Thane in a tweet said that the Maha Vikas Aghadi is an 'unnatural coalition' after Thackeray made an emotional appeal through Facebook live.

Later in the night, CM Uddhav Thackeray along with his family left the CM's official residence 'Varsha', and reached 'Matsohree'. Thackeray's decision to leave Varsha came hours after he said that he was ready to step down as Maharashtra CM and Shiv Sena chief even if one rebel MLA came to Mumbai and made such a demand.

Meanwhile, Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that Thackeray would not resign from his post. "If given a chance, the government will prove its majority in the assembly," he said. On reaching Matoshree, Maharashtra Cabinet Minister of Tourism and Environment Aaditya Thackeray was seen waving at supporters. The Yuva Sena leader, who is an MLA from Worli also showed victory signs on reaching Matoshree.

